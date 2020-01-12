Awair Air Quality Monitor tracks temp, humidity, CO2, more at $135 (Reg. $199)

Sunday, 12 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Amazon is currently offering the Awair 2nd Edition Air Quality Monitor for *$134.99 shipped*. Typically fetching $199, today’s offer is good for a 32% discount, comes within $4 of our previous mention, and is the third-best discount to date. Awair can track five different factors of air quality including fine dust (PM2.5), chemicals (VOCs), CO2, humidity, and temperature. On top of monitoring the stats in a companion app, notifications let you know when humidity rises and the like. Incorporating Awair into your smart home will also allow you to leverage the data for controlling fans or other accessories. With over 270 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.2/5 star rating. We’ve also taken a hands-on look in the past, deeming it one of our favorite pieces of smart home tech for the summer.



