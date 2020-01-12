Global  

Review: Diesel Axial is a good reminder that choice is Wear OS’ strength

Wear OS may have quite a lot of problems, mainly in that it lags way behind the competition when it comes to features, fitness, and most importantly, battery life. However, there’s a core strength to Wear OS that’s highlighted by the Diesel Axial I’ve been wearing for the past month – you can truly find anything you want on this platform.

