Jeff Bezos announces Amazon is donating $690,000 Australian to help the country recover from the devastating brushfires

Business Insider Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Jeff Bezos announces Amazon is donating $690,000 Australian to help the country recover from the devastating brushfires· Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced in a Saturday evening Instagram post that the tech company will donate $1 million Australian dollars (or about $690, 000 USD) to help Australia recover from a series of bushfires that have ravaged the country in recent weeks.
· The infernos have claimed over 25 million acres of Australian...
News video: Jeff Bezos: $1 Million To Australian Recovery

Jeff Bezos: $1 Million To Australian Recovery 00:35

 Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced in a Saturday evening Instagram post that the tech company will donate $1 million Australian dollars (or about $690, 000 USD) to help Australia recover from a series of bushfires that have ravaged the country in recent weeks. The infernos have...

