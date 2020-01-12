Jeff Bezos announces Amazon is donating $690,000 Australian to help the country recover from the devastating brushfires

Sunday, 12 January 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

· Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced in a Saturday evening Instagram post that the tech company will donate $1 million Australian dollars (or about $690, 000 USD) to help Australia recover from a series of bushfires that have ravaged the country in recent weeks.

