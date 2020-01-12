Jeff Bezos announces Amazon is donating $690,000 Australian to help the country recover from the devastating brushfires
Sunday, 12 January 2020 () · Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced in a Saturday evening Instagram post that the tech company will donate $1 million Australian dollars (or about $690, 000 USD) to help Australia recover from a series of bushfires that have ravaged the country in recent weeks.
The world's second-richest man has announced a A$1 million donation to the Australian bushfire relief efforts.Jeff Bezos, who has an estimated net worth of... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •FOXNews.com
