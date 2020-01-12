Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tesla cars will soon talk to pedestrians

engadget Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
If you're a Tesla owner, you might not have to open a window to let your intentions be known to passers-by. Elon Musk has teased plans to let Tesla cars "talk" to pedestrians through external speakers (presumably the ones added to comply with sound r...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Stripteasing Musk launches Tesla SUV program at new China factory [Video]Stripteasing Musk launches Tesla SUV program at new China factory

Elon Musk showed off striptease moves at the launch of Tesla’s Model Y electric sports utility vehicle program at its new Shanghai factory on Tuesday, where the company delivered its first cars built..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:16Published

Tesla Reports Strong Car Sales for 2019 [Video]Tesla Reports Strong Car Sales for 2019

Tesla Reports Strong Car Sales for 2019. According to the company, 367,500 of its vehicles were sold last year. That is more than the combined sales for 2017 and 2018. The numbers for 2019..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tesla posts delivery data in line with guidance, trims price for China-made Model 3 sedans

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares rose pre-market on Friday after posting delivery data in line with its full-year guidance, hours revealing that it had...
Proactive Investors

Tesla sold more cars in 2019 than in the previous two years combined

Tesla sold more cars in 2019 than in the previous two years combinedPhoto by Sean O’Kane / The Verge Tesla sold 367,500 cars in 2019, a new record for the company, according to figures published to its website early on...
The Verge Also reported by •Mashablebizjournals

Tweets about this

TheOnlyAksport

Aksport RT @engadget: Tesla cars will soon talk to pedestrians https://t.co/CjHCWbfrB2 https://t.co/1r1l17AWaj 7 minutes ago

mikezmac

Mike https://t.co/YoocqxeI1d Tesla cars will soon talk to pedestrians If you're a Tesla owner, you might not have to ope… https://t.co/wltpAKN1Oh 8 minutes ago

wrkinghard

Making a Living Tesla cars will soon talk to pedestrians https://t.co/TPn96u4uHA https://t.co/7d5RhDazff 9 minutes ago

SmartCityRD

Prudy-Tech Tesla cars will soon talk to pedestrians https://t.co/CrMsFIGJJk 11 minutes ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours Tesla cars will soon talk to pedestrians https://t.co/gbxD8YiYGO 20 minutes ago

HipHopToGo

HipHopToGo Tesla cars will soon talk to pedestrians https://t.co/9myhYkfIaf 25 minutes ago

HallowsEveCraze

HallowsEveCraze Tesla cars will soon talk to pedestrians https://t.co/SYUP0hr5vh 26 minutes ago

MuseumToday

MuseumToday Tesla cars will soon talk to pedestrians https://t.co/hCpYZ8SDaf 28 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.