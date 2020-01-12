Global  

macOS Catalina: How to use the new Find My app for locating devices and friends

9to5Mac Sunday, 12 January 2020
macOS Catalina introduces a brand new app from Apple called Find My. The app is the Mac version of two apps that started on the iPhone and iPad: Find My iPhone and Find My Friends.

Starting with iOS 13 and macOS Catalina, Apple merged the two location sharing apps into Find My. The new Find My app works on macOS Catalina for location sharing and device tracking without iCloud.com.

