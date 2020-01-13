Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Apple TV+ takes home its first awards win, as Billy Crudup named Best Supporting Actor at the Critics Choice Awards

9to5Mac Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Apple TV+ has scooped its first major awards win tonight. Billy Crudup won the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Critics Choice Award, for his performance as Cory Ellison in The Morning Show.

more…

The post Apple TV+ takes home its first awards win, as Billy Crudup named Best Supporting Actor at the Critics Choice Awards appeared first on 9to5Mac.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Joaquin Phoenix thanks mum in Critics' Choice Awards speech for Best Actor

Joaquin Phoenix thanks mum in Critics' Choice Awards speech for Best Actor 01:15

 'Joker' star Joaquin Phoenix' paid tribute to his social activist mother Arlyn Phoenix during his acceptance speech for Best Actor at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday (12.01.20).

Recent related videos from verified sources

Red Carpet at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards [Video]Red Carpet at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards

Red Carpet at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards Lupita Nyong'o Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson Joey King Laura Dern Awkwafina Jennifer Lopez Anne Hathaway Zendaya Nicole Kidman Mandy Moore J. B...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:24Published

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' lands Best Picture at Critics' Choice Awards [Video]'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' lands Best Picture at Critics' Choice Awards

Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was the top pick at the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday when it was crowned Best Picture.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Billy Crudup earns Apple TV+ first award win for 'The Morning Show'

Billy Crudup has been named best supporting actor at the Critics Choice Awards for his role in "The Morning Show" on Apple TV+, winning the service its first...
AppleInsider Also reported by •Just Jared

Jharrel Jerome Wins Best Actor for 'When They See Us' at Critics' Choice Awards 2020!

Jharrel Jerome is a Critics’ Choice winner! The 22-year-old actor won the award for Best Actor in a Miniseries/Movie for his role in When They See Us at the...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Cout_ma

Cout RT @9to5mac: Apple TV+ takes home its first awards win, as Billy Crudup named Best Supporting Actor at the Critics Choice Awards https://t.… 12 minutes ago

Guy_VDS

Guy V.d.S. Apple TV+ takes home its first awards win, as Billy Crudup named Best Supporting Actor at the Critics Choice Awards… https://t.co/g5Umh4WxjI 31 minutes ago

govind_seo

govindrajput #Apple TV+ takes home its first awards win, as Billy Crudup named Best Supporting Actor at the Critics Choice Awards https://t.co/iRrgsdk4TT 1 hour ago

PCDUE

PCDUE.com Support IT Apple TV+ takes home its first awards win, as Billy Crudup named Best Supporting Actor at the Critics Choice Awards… https://t.co/efDVVmZLDx 2 hours ago

thakkarsmitp

Smit Thakkar #Apple TV+ takes home its first awards win, as Billy Crudup named Best Supporting Actor at the Critics Choice Awards https://t.co/Pte3gSiySG 4 hours ago

unkoutarou

うん幸太郎 Apple TV+ takes home its first awards win, as Billy Crudup named Best Supporting Actor at the Critics Choice Awards… https://t.co/lVm4blBzth 5 hours ago

CapriLaptop

Laptop Capri Apple TV+ takes home its first awards win, as Billy Crudup named Best Supporting Actor at the Critics Choice Awards… https://t.co/SpASORiXlo 5 hours ago

release_mama

Release Mama Apple TV+ takes home its first awards win, as Billy Crudup named Best Supporting Actor at the Critics Choice Awards… https://t.co/aIL2vFAYJ6 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.