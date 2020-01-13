Global  

US may permanently ground civilian drone program over China fears

engadget Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
The US Interior Department's decision to halt a civilian drone program might not be so temporary. Financial Times sources claim the department plans to permanently end use of nearly 1,000 drones after determining there was too high a risk of the Chi...
Trump to halt civilian drone program over China tech concerns: FT

The U.S. government is planning to permanently halt its civilian drone program due to the devices being made at least partly in China, the Financial Times...
Reuters


