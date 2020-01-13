Global  

Alert: Red-hot lava gushes from Philippine volcano after eruption that forced villagers to flee and shut down Manila’s airport

SeattlePI.com Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
TAGAYTAY, Philippines (AP) — Red-hot lava gushes from Philippine volcano after eruption that forced villagers to flee and shut down Manila’s airport.
News video: Volcanic tsunami feared as Philippine volcano spews molten lava

Volcanic tsunami feared as Philippine volcano spews molten lava 01:32

 Thousands of residents evacuated and Manila airport closed amid fears the Taal volcano is about to erupt.

Volcanic ash cleaned from planes at Manila airport as all flights are cancelled [Video]Volcanic ash cleaned from planes at Manila airport as all flights are cancelled

Volcanic ash is cleaned from planes at Manila Airport yesterday (Jan 12) evening after Taal began erupting. The Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila has been closed to flights today (Jan 13)..

Ash cloud suspended in sky from Taal volcano [Video]Ash cloud suspended in sky from Taal volcano

Footage shows the effects of the Taal Volcano eruption near in the Philippines on January 12. The volcano spewed thick plumes of ash in the sky forcing more than 8,000 people to be evacuated...

Recent related news from verified sources

LIVE Updates: Lava gushes from Philippine volcano as ash spreads to Manila; schools, airport shut


Indian Express

Lava gushes from Philippine volcano as ash spreads to Manila

TAGAYTAY, Philippines (AP) — Red-hot lava gushed out of a Philippine volcano Monday after a sudden eruption of ash and steam that forced villagers to flee and...
Seattle Times


