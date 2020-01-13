Global  

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro Is A Removable-Battery Smartphone For $499

Fossbytes Monday, 13 January 2020
Remember those days when you could easily replace the battery on your phone? Well, Samsung has decided to bring back that fantastic feature with its new rugged Galaxy XCover Pro, costing just $499. The XCover Pro is so much more than any other Samsung Galaxy Smartphone. It is specifically designed keeping in mind the needs […]

The post Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro Is A Removable-Battery Smartphone For $499 appeared first on Fossbytes.
News video: Samsung Launching Smartphone With Removable-Battery

Samsung Launching Smartphone With Removable-Battery 00:27

 Samsung Launching Smartphone With Removable-Battery

