Oprah Winfrey has dropped her Apple TV+ documentary on the Time's Up movement, citing creative differences with the filmmakers

Business Insider Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Oprah Winfrey has dropped her Apple TV+ documentary on the Time's Up movement, citing creative differences with the filmmakers· *Oprah Winfrey was executive producer on an upcoming documentary centering around sexual assault in the music industry that was due to go out on Apple's streaming service Apple TV+.*
· *Winfrey announced on Friday she was walking away from the project and Apple TV+ would no longer distribute the film due to creative...
· *Winfrey announced on Friday she was walking away from the project and Apple TV+ would no longer distribute the film due to creative...
News video: Oprah Winfrey pulls out of #MeToo documentary

Oprah Winfrey pulls out of #MeToo documentary 00:43

 Oprah Winfrey has backed out of her role as executive producer on an upcoming documentary about the #MeToo movement, after being criticised for her involvement in the project.

