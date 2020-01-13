Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Amazon’s Kindle E-readers return to holiday pricing from $60

9to5Toys Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Amazon offers its entry-level Kindle E-reader for *$59.99 shipped*. That’s down from the usual $90 price tag and a match of our previous mention on Black Friday. The latest Kindle features a 167ppi glare-free display, which is designed to read like real paper instead of a traditional electronic display. A charge of the battery “lasts weeks, not hours.” Learn more in our announcement coverage. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for additional deals.

more…

The post Amazon’s Kindle E-readers return to holiday pricing from $60 appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Amazon Offering New Kindle Unlimited Subscribers 3 Month Trial [Video]Amazon Offering New Kindle Unlimited Subscribers 3 Month Trial

Amazon Offering New Kindle Unlimited Subscribers 3 Month Trial

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Amazon is selling Kindles at Black Friday prices

If you didn't manage to snag a Kindle on Black Friday, you have another chance to buy one at a steep discount. Amazon is currently offering $45 off the newest...
engadget

You Might Like


Tweets about this

anith

Anith Gopal Amazon’s Kindle E-readers return to holiday pricing from $60 https://t.co/jNX5SBArkw https://t.co/IWOhjuz5Of 1 day ago

artbyKaelah

Kaelah Mickelle RT @bigdom24: 1 more day to download a FREE Kindle copy! A grieving father must locate and return the Grim Reaper's scythe in order to he… 2 days ago

bigdom24

Dom Crescente 1 more day to download a FREE Kindle copy! A grieving father must locate and return the Grim Reaper's scythe in o… https://t.co/jh6MupGW99 2 days ago

TyRonRobinsonII

Ty'Ron W Robinson II RT @bigdom24: Kindle version now free for today and tomorrow! A grieving father must locate and return the Grim Reaper's scythe in order t… 2 days ago

MariaGa91000049

maria garcia RT @bigdom24: A grieving father must locate and return the Grim Reaper's scythe in order to heal his dying daughter. https://t.co/UdD49vbfp… 3 days ago

bigdom24

Dom Crescente Kindle version now free for today and tomorrow! A grieving father must locate and return the Grim Reaper's scythe… https://t.co/kEMJEQOMsx 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.