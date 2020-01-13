Global  

One of the UK's top spies signalled he isn't worried by US threats to withhold intelligence over Huawei, suggesting Trump's lobbying efforts are failing

Business Insider Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
One of the UK's top spies signalled he isn't worried by US threats to withhold intelligence over Huawei, suggesting Trump's lobbying efforts are failing· *The head of the UK's counterintelligence service MI5 told The Financial Times he doesn't believe the UK's intelligence-sharing relationship with the US would be jeopardized if it allowed Huawei to build 5G equipment.*
· *The US has repeatedly lobbied its allies to freeze out Huawei, insisting it would have to limit its...
