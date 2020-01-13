One of the UK's top spies signalled he isn't worried by US threats to withhold intelligence over Huawei, suggesting Trump's lobbying efforts are failing

Nadeem Ansari FCIM FIDM 🇬🇧 RT @businessinsider: One of the UK's top spies signalled he isn't worried by US threats to withhold intelligence ov… https://t.co/Hwv8xEoBEd 10 minutes ago 🦋VICKY85🦋 #BlueWave2020 #MFIMPEACHED 12/18/19 RT @businessinsider: One of the UK's top spies signalled he isn't worried by US threats to withhold intelligence over Huawei, suggesting Tr… 11 minutes ago Jeannette 10 Things To Know. One of the UK's top spies signalled he isn't worried by US threats to withhold intelligence over… https://t.co/7x4DbpaWA9 14 minutes ago Joburbans One of the UK’s top spies signalled he isn’t worried by US threats to withhold intelligence over Huawei, suggesting… https://t.co/WxsWMMNXO1 18 minutes ago Jazz Drummer One of the UK's top spies signalled he isn't worried by US threats to withhold intelligence over Huawei, suggesting… https://t.co/4NwUZzwjaV 20 minutes ago WTA Graphix, Inc. RT @winsontang: One of the UK's top spies signalled he isn't worried by US threats to withhold intelligence over Huawei, suggesting Trump's… 20 minutes ago Aurélien One of the UK's top spies signalled he isn't worried by US threats to withhold intelligence over Huawei,... https://t.co/If0ObogeSf #tech 23 minutes ago Winson Tang One of the UK's top spies signalled he isn't worried by US threats to withhold intelligence over Huawei, suggesting… https://t.co/6rpDEyzNFO 23 minutes ago