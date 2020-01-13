Global  

India orders investigation into alleged anti-competitive practices by Amazon and Walmart’s Flipkart

TechCrunch Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
India ordered a large-scale investigation into Flipkart and Amazon India on Monday after a retail trade group alleged that the e-commerce giants were indulging in anti-competitive practices to gain foothold in the country. The Competition Commission of India (CCI), the local antitrust body, noted four concerns including the arrangements between smartphone vendors and e-commerce platforms […]
News video: India's top court orders review of Kashmir internet shutdown

India's top court orders review of Kashmir internet shutdown 04:55

 The top court said the communications lockdown in Muslim-majority region violated the country's telecoms rules.

Indian traders protest against Amazon and Flipkart in New Delhi [Video]Indian traders protest against Amazon and Flipkart in New Delhi

On Monday (November 25) the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) held a protest march in New Delhi where traders from over 500 districts across the country participated, demanding that Flipkart..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:24Published


India orders antitrust probe of Amazon, Walmart's Flipkart

India ordered an investigation of Amazon.com Inc and Walmart's Flipkart on Monday over alleged violations of competition law in the latest setback for U.S....
Walmart India sacks 56 senior executives, denies more layoffs

New Delhi: As Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos begins his India visit this week, its arch rival Walmart India on Monday said it has asked 56 senior executives...
