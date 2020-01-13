India orders investigation into alleged anti-competitive practices by Amazon and Walmart’s Flipkart

Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

India ordered a large-scale investigation into Flipkart and Amazon India on Monday after a retail trade group alleged that the e-commerce giants were indulging in anti-competitive practices to gain foothold in the country. The Competition Commission of India (CCI), the local antitrust body, noted four concerns including the arrangements between smartphone vendors and e-commerce platforms


