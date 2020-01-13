India orders investigation into alleged anti-competitive practices by Amazon and Walmart’s Flipkart
Monday, 13 January 2020 () India ordered a large-scale investigation into Flipkart and Amazon India on Monday after a retail trade group alleged that the e-commerce giants were indulging in anti-competitive practices to gain foothold in the country. The Competition Commission of India (CCI), the local antitrust body, noted four concerns including the arrangements between smartphone vendors and e-commerce platforms […]
India ordered an investigation of Amazon.com Inc and Walmart's Flipkart on Monday over alleged violations of competition law in the latest setback for U.S.... Reuters India Also reported by •Sify •IndiaTimes •NYTimes.com
New Delhi: As Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos begins his India visit this week, its arch rival Walmart India on Monday said it has asked 56 senior executives... Sify Also reported by •IndiaTimes •Reuters •Reuters India •Hindu •FT.com •RIA Nov.
