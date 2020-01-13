Jeff Bezos just turned 56. Here's how his leadership style propelled him to become one of the richest men in the world — and what you can learn from it.

Rich Tehrani Jeff Bezos just turned 56. Here's how he built Amazon into a nearly $1 trillion company and became the world's rich… https://t.co/sKjnZm8Za8 35 minutes ago Jeannette 10 Things To Know. Jeff Bezos just turned 56. Here's how his leadership style propelled him to become one of the ri… https://t.co/DfPxSijlzO 1 hour ago Jazz Drummer Jeff Bezos just turned 56. Here's how his leadership style propelled him to become one of the richest men in the wo… https://t.co/aSXJsZKDnf 1 hour ago Nick Galatis Check this out! Jeff Bezos just turned 56. Here's how his leadership style propelled him to become one of the riche… https://t.co/8Su7TkuWxt 2 hours ago WTA Graphix, Inc. RT @winsontang: Jeff Bezos just turned 56. Here's how his leadership style propelled him to become one of the richest men in the world — an… 2 hours ago Winson Tang Jeff Bezos just turned 56. Here's how his leadership style propelled him to become one of the richest men in the wo… https://t.co/tk9FSmFJ7f 2 hours ago bill eijgenberger Jeff Bezos just turned 56. Here’s how he built Amazon into a nearly $1 trillion company and became the world’s rich… https://t.co/9fZn782rEb 2 hours ago SEATTLE SEAHAWKS 12 FAN Jeff Bezos just turned 56. Here's how he built Amazon into a nearly $1 trillion company and became the world's rich… https://t.co/KtN1HwDSvL 3 hours ago