Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· "Joker" cinematographer Lawrence Sher, who was nominated for an Oscar on Monday for best cinematography, talked to Business Insider in October about the controversy surrounding the movie, what star Joaquin Phoenix was like on set, and the movie's comic-book roots.

· Sher said that during filming for the first scene, Phoenix... · "Joker" cinematographer Lawrence Sher, who was nominated for an Oscar on Monday for best cinematography, talked to Business Insider in October about the controversy surrounding the movie, what star Joaquin Phoenix was like on set, and the movie's comic-book roots.· Sher said that during filming for the first scene, Phoenix 👓 View full article