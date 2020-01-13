Global  

SpaceX Tests Falcon 9 Rocket Ahead of Crew Dragon In-Flight Abort Test

geek.com Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
SpaceX Tests Falcon 9 Rocket Ahead of Crew Dragon In-Flight Abort TestSpaceX recently tested a Falcon 9 rocket for its upcoming Crew Dragon in-flight abort launch. (Photo Credit: SpaceX)

SpaceX is very close to conducting an in-flight abort test of its Crew Dragon spacecraft. On Saturday, a Falcon 9 rocket aced a hot fire test at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This […]

The post SpaceX Tests Falcon 9 Rocket Ahead of Crew Dragon In-Flight Abort Test appeared first on Geek.com.
