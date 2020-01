Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Oscar nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards (airing on ABC February 9) were announced Monday morning, and though it was big for the likes of Warner Bros.' "Joker," which received 11 nominations (the most ever for a comic book movie); and Netflix, which had the most nominations of any studio (24), there were a whole lot of... Oscar nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards (airing on ABC February 9) were announced Monday morning, and though it was big for the likes of Warner Bros.' "Joker," which received 11 nominations (the most ever for a comic book movie); and Netflix, which had the most nominations of any studio (24), there were a whole lot of 👓 View full article