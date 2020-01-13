Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Check out the pitch deck software startup AvePoint used to raise $200 million from investment giant TPG and Goldman Sachs

Business Insider Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Check out the pitch deck software startup AvePoint used to raise $200 million from investment giant TPG and Goldman Sachs· *AvePoint, a 19-year-old software company from New Jersey, just raised $200 million in Series C funding to chase a big opportunity in helping customers move to Teams, Microsoft's fast-growing chat app.*
· *The company secured the funding from TPG Sixth Street Partners and Goldman Sachs alongside other unnamed...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

A DevOps startup from Paris called Platform.sh raised $34 million to 'clone' and test apps. Here's the pitch deck that hooked investors.

A DevOps startup from Paris called Platform.sh raised $34 million to 'clone' and test apps. Here's the pitch deck that hooked investors.· *The startup Platform.sh creates software that helps developers "clone" applications, allowing them to test the application they're building before they...
Business Insider

AvePoint lands $200M investment to expand market for Microsoft cloud governance tools

While Microsoft cloud services such as SharePoint, Microsoft Teams and Office 365 are used widely by large organizations, the products don’t come standard with...
TechCrunch Also reported by •Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Dasle1975

Elshad fr Azerbaijan RT @businessinsider: Check out the pitch deck software startup AvePoint used to raise $200 million from investment giant TPG and Goldman Sa… 16 minutes ago

ktbut

Katie Butler Check out the pitch deck software startup AvePoint used to raise $200 million from investment giant TPG and Goldman… https://t.co/VroC3CrWI7 24 minutes ago

Jeannette_Bot

Jeannette 10 Things To Know. Check out the pitch deck software startup AvePoint used to raise $200 million from investment gi… https://t.co/coiWlBd4d2 33 minutes ago

WebDesignHat

Web Design Hat RT @winsontang: Check out the pitch deck software startup AvePoint used to raise $200 million from investment giant TPG and Goldman Sachs h… 1 hour ago

winsontang

Winson Tang Check out the pitch deck software startup AvePoint used to raise $200 million from investment giant TPG and Goldman… https://t.co/2n0Z7ayUoB 1 hour ago

statuptechindia

indianstartuptech Check out the pitch deck software startup AvePoint used to raise $200 million from investment giant TPG and Goldman… https://t.co/trtyJJ9MS9 1 hour ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Check out the pitch deck software startup AvePoint used to raise $200 million from investment giant TPG and Goldman… https://t.co/9pn1jKqnTW 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.