Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

A new filing for an upcoming MacBook has shown up on the Eurasian Economic Commission’s database. It’s possible the yet to be released notebook could be a 13-inch MacBook Pro with the redesigned Magic Keyboard and scissor switches that arrived with the 16-inch MacBook Pro late last year.



more…



The post New evidence shows MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard likely coming soon appeared first on 9to5Mac. 👓 View full article

