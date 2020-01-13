Global  

New evidence shows MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard likely coming soon

9to5Mac Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
A new filing for an upcoming MacBook has shown up on the Eurasian Economic Commission’s database. It’s possible the yet to be released notebook could be a 13-inch MacBook Pro with the redesigned Magic Keyboard and scissor switches that arrived with the 16-inch MacBook Pro late last year.

