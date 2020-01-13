‘Morbius’ Trailer Is a Blood-Sucking MCU ‘Spider-Man’ Spin-Off
Monday, 13 January 2020 () In theory, there’s a little reason to care about this Morbius movie. Jared Leto, hot off the heels of playing the only modern Joker not nominated for an Oscar, hops over to Marvel […]
Release Date: July 31, 2020
