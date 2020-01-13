So long, ink! Brother’s AirPrint AiO Wireless Laser is $104, more from $60
Monday, 13 January 2020 () Amazon is offering the Brother All-in-One Wireless AirPrint Laser Printer (DCPL2550DW) for *$103.99 shipped*. That’s $36 off the typical rate at Amazon, a $26 savings compared to Best Buy’s sale price, and is among some of the best Amazon offers we have tracked. With print speeds topping out at an impressive 36 pages per minute, this is an excellent solution for offices or homes that would like to kick ink to the curb. Built-in support for AirPrint embraces the future with dead-simple iOS and macOS integration that doesn’t require special apps or drivers. Once a job has been sent to the printer, the first page can be churned out in less than 2 seconds. Scanning and copying functionality further expand this all-in-one’s capabilities. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find more printers on sale from *$60*. more…
The post So long, ink! Brother’s AirPrint AiO Wireless Laser is $104, more from $60 appeared first on 9to5Toys.
Color laser printers have improved over the years, and today's models offer both blazing print speeds and great image quality. Here are our favorite color laser printers, from massive all-in-ones to smaller budget options.
A granddad has become Britain's most unlikely pin-up after his topless advert to try and sell some jeans led to cheeky offers from female admirers around the world. Self-proclaimed 'Italian Stallion'..