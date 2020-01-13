'Star Wars' star Mark Hamill just announced that he's deleting his Facebook account: 'I'll sleep better at night'

Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

· Mark Hamill announced he would delete his Facebook account in a tweet on Sunday.

· The "Star Wars" star said he was protesting Facebook's decision to allow political ads that include false statements or misinformation.

· Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has defended the decision as an effort to protect free speech.

· Now... · Mark Hamill announced he would delete his Facebook account in a tweet on Sunday.· The "Star Wars" star said he was protesting Facebook's decision to allow political ads that include false statements or misinformation.· Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has defended the decision as an effort to protect free speech.· Now 👓 View full article

