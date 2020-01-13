Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Jeff Bezos is facing backlash for Amazon's donation of only $690,000 to Australian wildfire recovery. Here are 11 mind-blowing facts that show just how wealthy the CEO really is.

Business Insider Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Jeff Bezos is facing backlash for Amazon's donation of only $690,000 to Australian wildfire recovery. Here are 11 mind-blowing facts that show just how wealthy the CEO really is.· Jeff Bezos is facing backlash after announcing that Amazon would be donating only $690,000 to Australian wildfire recovery, despite his $117 billion net worth and Amazon's $936 billion market cap.
· As Aaron Holmes reported for Business Insider, that amount is less than what Bezos makes in five minutes.
· The Amazon CEO...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Jeff Bezos: $1 Million To Australian Recovery

Jeff Bezos: $1 Million To Australian Recovery 00:35

 REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced in a Saturday evening Instagram post that the tech company will donate $1 million Australian dollars (or about $690, 000 USD) to help Australia recover from a series of bushfires that have ravaged the country in recent weeks. The infernos have...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jeff Bezos: $1 million to Australian recovery [Video]Jeff Bezos: $1 million to Australian recovery

REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced in a Saturday evening Instagram post that the tech company will donate $1 million Australian dollars (or about $690, 000 USD) to help Australia..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published

Bernie Sanders Promotes Video Attacking Amazon's Climate Change Policies [Video]Bernie Sanders Promotes Video Attacking Amazon's Climate Change Policies

Bernie Sanders Ad Attacks Amazon's Climate Change Policies. The 2020 presidential candidate has been a frequent critic of the e-commerce giant. The new video features two employees, Emily Cunningham..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jeff Bezos is getting slammed for his donation of $690,000 to the Australian wildfire recovery, which is less than he makes in 5 minutes (AMZN)

Jeff Bezos is getting slammed for his donation of $690,000 to the Australian wildfire recovery, which is less than he makes in 5 minutes (AMZN)· Amazon pledged $690,000 last week to support victims of the Australian wildfires that have devastated the continent. · However, Amazon is drawing backlash...
Business Insider

'You can do better': Jeff Bezos ripped for $690K Australian wildfire relief donation

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said the tech giant is donating $690,000 to Australia wildfire recovery efforts, but many critics are saying it's not enough.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.