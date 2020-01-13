Jeff Bezos is facing backlash for Amazon's donation of only $690,000 to Australian wildfire recovery. Here are 11 mind-blowing facts that show just how wealthy the CEO really is.

Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· Jeff Bezos is facing backlash after announcing that Amazon would be donating only $690,000 to Australian wildfire recovery, despite his $117 billion net worth and Amazon's $936 billion market cap.

· As Aaron Holmes reported for Business Insider, that amount is less than what Bezos makes in five minutes.

