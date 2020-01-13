Jeff Bezos is facing backlash for Amazon's donation of only $690,000 to Australian wildfire recovery. Here are 11 mind-blowing facts that show just how wealthy the CEO really is.
Monday, 13 January 2020 () · Jeff Bezos is facing backlash after announcing that Amazon would be donating only $690,000 to Australian wildfire recovery, despite his $117 billion net worth and Amazon's $936 billion market cap.
· As Aaron Holmes reported for Business Insider, that amount is less than what Bezos makes in five minutes.
· The Amazon CEO...
REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced in a Saturday evening Instagram post that the tech company will donate $1 million Australian dollars (or about $690, 000 USD) to help Australia recover from a series of bushfires that have ravaged the country in recent weeks. The infernos have...