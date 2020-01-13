Global  

Microsoft publishes Microsoft Launcher preview for an inside look at its phone future

PC World Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Windows fans helped develop Windows 10 and its related apps and services via the Insider program. But with Windows Phone dead, how can enthusiasts help guide Microsoft’s presence in phones like the Microsoft Surface Duo? Via a new preview of the Microsoft Launcher app for Android phones.

Microsoft published a preview version of its Microsoft Launcher to the Google Play Store for Android. Note that Microsoft has already published what you might call a “stable” version of the Microsoft Launcher to the Play Store, which you can download and use. In contrast, the preview is designed to be a testing ground for new features and UI elements, and comes with all the risks of beta software—i.e., it might break something.

