macOS beta hints at future ‘Pro Mode’ to boost performance on portable Macs
Monday, 13 January 2020 () With the launch of the 16-inch MacBook Pro and the new Mac Pro, Apple is increasingly focusing on the professional consumer market. Now we have found evidence that the company is working on a new feature for macOS that should further improve the workflow for professionals.
more…
The post macOS beta hints at future ‘Pro Mode’ to boost performance on portable Macs appeared first on 9to5Mac.
Apple may be cooking up some secret sauce in its labs, if the latest hints are anything to go by. Some text discovered in a macOS beta build describes a so-called Pro mode that could make apps run faster when activated. The string of text was spotted in a Catalina 10.15.3 beta build and doesn't...