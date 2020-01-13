Global  

Score nearly $95 in savings on a Ring Alarm 5-Pc. Home Security Kit, now $105

9to5Toys Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering the Ring Alarm 5-piece Home Security Kit for *$104.99 shipped* when coupon code *GG10A* has been applied during checkout. *Note:* You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $94 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is within $6 the lowest price we have tracked. This bundle includes a base station, contact sensor, motion detector, keypad, and range extender. Once you’ve completed installation, this kit is able to deliver smartphone alerts when an armed door or window had been opened, motion has been detected, and much more. I splurged for a similar setup a few months back and love the peace of mind it has given me. Another perk of this system is that it acts as a Z-Wave hub, making further smart home expansion quite simple. Rated 4.5/5 stars. more…

The post Score nearly $95 in savings on a Ring Alarm 5-Pc. Home Security Kit, now $105 appeared first on 9to5Toys.
 While smart home company Ring made plenty of big product announcements at CES this week, company president Leila Rouhi told Cheddar the company is also using its resources to help protect customers.

