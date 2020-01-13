Global  

Google shares rain ‘nowcasting’ ML research, more accurate than current forecasts

9to5Google Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
ML has the potential to be applied to every field. Google today shared research on “Machine Learning for Precipitation Nowcasting from Radar Images” that hopes to tackle how forecasts for localized rain storms and other short-term weather events are still “particularly challenging.”

The post Google shares rain ‘nowcasting’ ML research, more accurate than current forecasts appeared first on 9to5Google.
