Google shares rain 'nowcasting' ML research, more accurate than current forecasts Monday, 13 January 2020

ML has the potential to be applied to every field. Google today shared research on “Machine Learning for Precipitation Nowcasting from Radar Images” that hopes to tackle how forecasts for localized rain storms and other short-term weather events are still “particularly challenging.”



Google shares rain 'nowcasting' ML research, more accurate than current forecasts

