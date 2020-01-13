Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Amazon is now offering a 6-pack of Method Gel Hand Soap in Pink Grapefruit for *$12.54*. Opting for Subscribe & Save on the listing page will knock your total down to *$11.91*. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. We don’t see deals on the Method Hand Soap very often so be sure to stock up while the price is right. Regularly $18 or more, this is the lowest price we have tracked on this scent in about a year and the lowest total we can find. This “naturally derived” hand soap is paraben-free and comes in biodegradable, 100% recycled containers. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. more…



The post Stock up on Method Gel Hand Soap at Amazon: 6-pack from $12 (Reg. $18+) appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

