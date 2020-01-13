Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Welcome to India, Mr. Bezos. Here’s an Antitrust Complaint.

NYTimes.com Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
India opened a formal investigation into Jeff Bezos’ Amazon and its leading rival, Flipkart, just before his first visit in five years.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

India greets Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with an antitrust complaint

India greets Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with an antitrust complaintWritten by Vindu Goel Amazon’s founder and chief executive, Jeff Bezos, is visiting India this week for the first time in more than five years. Instead of...
WorldNews

Instead of 'garlands', India welcomes Bezos with anti-trust probe

Amazon India must have had anticipated nationwide protests from industry bodies like the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) as Jeff Bezos arrives in India...
Sify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.