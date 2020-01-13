Global  

Visa set to buy Plaid, the fintech that powers apps like Betterment and Venmo, for $5.3 billion

Business Insider Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Visa set to buy Plaid, the fintech that powers apps like Betterment and Venmo, for $5.3 billion· Visa announced on Monday it has agreed to buy fintech startup Plaid for $5.3 billion.
· Plaid raised $250 million in a Series C in December 2018, which Visa participated in, at a reported valuation of $2.65 billion.
· Visa CEO and chairman Al Kelly said in a statement that the deal "will position Visa to deliver even more...
News video: Visa Buys Financial Data Aggregator Plaid for $5.3 Billion

Visa Buys Financial Data Aggregator Plaid for $5.3 Billion 05:15

 Visa will pay $5.3 billion to acquire Plaid, the fintech unicorn that gives finance apps data access and analytics, as major card networks fight to increase access to payments and technical infrastructure in a fast-changing, competitive environment.

10 things in tech you need to know today

10 things in tech you need to know todayGood morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Tuesday. 1. *Visa is set to buy Plaid, the buzzy fintech that powers apps like Betterment and Venmo,...
Business Insider

Visa acquires fintech startup Plaid for $5.3 billion

Visa has announced that it has agreed to purchase Plaid as part of a deal worth $5.3 billion. The acquisition values the fintech company at around double its...
betanews


