Visa set to buy Plaid, the fintech that powers apps like Betterment and Venmo, for $5.3 billion
Monday, 13 January 2020 () · Visa announced on Monday it has agreed to buy fintech startup Plaid for $5.3 billion.
· Plaid raised $250 million in a Series C in December 2018, which Visa participated in, at a reported valuation of $2.65 billion.
· Visa CEO and chairman Al Kelly said in a statement that the deal "will position Visa to deliver even more...
Visa will pay $5.3 billion to acquire Plaid, the fintech unicorn that gives finance apps data access and analytics, as major card networks fight to increase access to payments and technical infrastructure in a fast-changing, competitive environment.