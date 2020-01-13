Visa set to buy Plaid, the fintech that powers apps like Betterment and Venmo, for $5.3 billion

Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

· Visa announced on Monday it has agreed to buy fintech startup Plaid for $5.3 billion.

· Plaid raised $250 million in a Series C in December 2018, which Visa participated in, at a reported valuation of $2.65 billion.

