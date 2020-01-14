Hundreds of thousands of customers complained to Juul about leaky pods Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Around 12 percent of customer complaints made to Juul between 2015 and 2018 were due to leaking nicotine pods, Bloomberg reported. Records of customer complaints were reviewed by the Food and Drug Administration during an agency inspection of Juul Labs in September 2018, and obtained by Bloomberg through a Freedom of Information Act request.



The company’s internal database recorded just under 1.3 million customer complaints during the three year period. Approximately 156,000 were from users who reported that liquid was leaking out of the pods and into their mouths — an issue documented on message boards and vaping websites over the past few years. A handful of people said that accidentally swallowing the liquid made them sick.



