Google’s Pixel 3 XL returns to near holiday pricing at Amazon, now $451.50

Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Amazon is offering the Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for *$451.45* *shipped*. For comparison, it originally sold for $899 and Best Buy now has it at $800 when you activate it today. This is around $2 above our last mention during Cyber Monday sales and is the best available. The Pixel 3 XL sports a near edge-to-edge design and one of the best smartphone cameras around. The 6.3-inch display is perfect for viewing movies or watching YouTube, and the stereo speakers are designed to give music an extra boost. As an unlocked device, this smartphone is built to work on just about every service carrier. *Note: *Amazon is currently running low on stock, though you can still place an order to secure the discounted rate. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.



