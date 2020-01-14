New Black Widow trailer brings Natasha Romanoff home to face a new enemy

Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

A new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Black Widow finally properly introduces Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff to a fresh Marvel Cinematic Universe villain: Taskmaster, a trained mercenary.



Although he’s only teased at the end of the trailer, it’s clear that he’s a formidable opponent. Much of the footage seen in the new trailer was first shown at Disney’s biennial fan convention, D23.



Taskmaster sometimes plays more of an antihero role in Marvel Comics, and he’s known for his ability to mimic the physical capabilities of anyone he’s fighting. The Taskmaster first appeared in Avengers #195 in May 1980.



