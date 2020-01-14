Global  

Visa acquires fintech startup Plaid for $5.3 billion

betanews Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Visa has announced that it has agreed to purchase Plaid as part of a deal worth $5.3 billion. The acquisition values the fintech company at around double its valuation following a 2018 Series C funding round. Plaid is behind financial services APIs used by the likes of Coinbase, Gemini, Venmo and Transferwise. Its software allows for easier sharing of financial details, making it simpler to connect services to bank accounts. Plaid says the acquisition will help it continue to "accelerate the success of the fintech ecosystem". See also: JPMorgan to ban third-party fintech platforms from accessing customer passwords PayPal buys… [Continue Reading]
