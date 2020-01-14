PC sales experienced annual growth for the first time in years
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () 2019 was the first good year for the PC industry in a long while, according to both Gartner and IDC. It's the first time in seven years that the global PC market has experienced growth for the full year, Gartner says. IDC reported a similar finding,...
A drought-ravaged river in Australia was seen flowing again for the first time in years.
Photographer Kevin Mitchell captured the deep, orange water in the Fortescue River in Newman, Western Australia, on January 8.
He said that the last time that this part of the river near the town of Pilbara...