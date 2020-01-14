Global  

PC sales experienced annual growth for the first time in years

engadget Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
2019 was the first good year for the PC industry in a long while, according to both Gartner and IDC. It's the first time in seven years that the global PC market has experienced growth for the full year, Gartner says. IDC reported a similar finding,...
