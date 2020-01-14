Global  

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro hits new Amazon all-time low with $250 off

9to5Toys Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Amazon offers Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro 2.6GHz/16GB/512GB in Space Gray for *$2,149 shipped*. You can also find this deal at B&H. Today’s markdown takes $250 off and is a new Amazon all-time low by $40.

Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro sports a completely redesigned ‘Magic’ keyboard alongside a larger 3072×1920 display. There’s 512GB worth of SSD storage on this model. You’ll also find the usual four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16GB worth of RAM, and a redesigned Touch Bar with physical escape and power buttons. Check out our hands-on review for additional details.

