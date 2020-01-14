Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

This is the question Satya Nadella asks himself to guide how he runs Microsoft (MSFT)

Business Insider Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
· Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella asks himself "If Microsoft disappeared tomorrow, will anybody miss us?" and whether the "core sensibility" Microsoft represents would be lost.
· Nadella told reporters on Monday he's rethinking the meaning of the company's mission statement with that question in mind.
· He's determined that the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cheddar Superlatives: Satya Nadella, CEO Most Likely to Succeed [Video]Cheddar Superlatives: Satya Nadella, CEO Most Likely to Succeed

Satya Nadella is the CEO of the World's Most Valuable company and was named Fortune's Businessman of the year.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

These 7 charts show all the ways Satya Nadella transformed Microsoft from a tech has-been to a trillion-dollar giant in 6 years (MSFT)

These 7 charts show all the ways Satya Nadella transformed Microsoft from a tech has-been to a trillion-dollar giant in 6 years (MSFT)· Business Insider analyzed Microsoft's securities filings and market data since Satya Nadella took over as CEO in February 2014 to gauge his impact on the...
Business Insider

CEO Satya Nadella says Microsoft beat Amazon for the $10 billion JEDI cloud contract because of its 'leadership' in connecting data centers to the cloud (MSFT, AMZN)

CEO Satya Nadella says Microsoft beat Amazon for the $10 billion JEDI cloud contract because of its 'leadership' in connecting data centers to the cloud (MSFT, AMZN)· Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Monday said he believes the company won the Pentagon's $10 billion cloud computing contract because of what it has to offer...
Business Insider


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.