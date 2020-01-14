NikkieTutorials, the famous beauty blogger, comes out as transgender on YouTube Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

In the trending coming out video, NikkieTutorials shared what life was like growing up in the wrong body after revealing that she's transgender.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources YouTube Star NikkieTutorials Comes Out as Transgender Nikkie De Jager, who is known to fans on YouTube as NikkieTutorials, has come out to the world as transgender. “Filming this video scary, but it’s so...

Just Jared 19 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this Simply Tech NikkieTutorials, the famous beauty blogger, comes out as transgender on YouTube https://t.co/4pCdB00nVL https://t.co/SjKeB6zmFX 22 minutes ago USA TODAY Money In the trending coming out video, NikkieTutorials shared what life was like growing up in the wrong body after reve… https://t.co/zT51yppjD1 27 minutes ago USA TODAY Tech In the trending coming out video, NikkieTutorials shared what life was like growing up in the wrong body after reve… https://t.co/QCPfkRV6Cb 38 minutes ago