Galaxy S20’s 120 Hz display will apparently be limited to 1080p

Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 is being announced in less than a month, and this week, we’ve been getting a lot more details about Samsung’s coming lineup. In the latest leak, it’s been revealed that the Galaxy S20’s 120 Hz display will be limited to 1080p resolution.



