Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Galaxy S20’s 120 Hz display will apparently be limited to 1080p

9to5Google Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Samsung’s Galaxy S20 is being announced in less than a month, and this week, we’ve been getting a lot more details about Samsung’s coming lineup. In the latest leak, it’s been revealed that the Galaxy S20’s 120 Hz display will be limited to 1080p resolution.

more…

The post Galaxy S20’s 120 Hz display will apparently be limited to 1080p appeared first on 9to5Google.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Samsung's new Galaxy phones leak (again) [Video]Samsung's new Galaxy phones leak (again)

CES is finally over, but there’s no time to rest if you’re a mega-corporation like Samsung. The company just revealed two new smartphones in Las Vegas (including a best of CES winner), but now..

Credit: Engadget Today     Duration: 02:31Published

Two Crashing Supermassive Black Holes Captured in Galaxy Collision [Video]Two Crashing Supermassive Black Holes Captured in Galaxy Collision

An international team of astronomers captured images of growing black holes, showing the surrounding gas and “sphere of influence” in never-before-seen detail.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Samsung’s next flagship Galaxy phone will reportedly have a 120Hz display

Video: Samsung Samsung’s next Galaxy flagship will have a screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a new report from SamMobile is claiming. Citing “highly...
The Verge Also reported by •The Next Web

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.