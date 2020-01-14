Square Enix delays 'Final Fantasy VII Remake' until April 10th
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () Final Fantasy fans who've been eagerly anticipating Final Fantasy VII Remake will have to bide their time a tad more. The game had been scheduled to arrive on March 3rd, but Square Enix has pushed back the release date by over a month to April 10th.
We hope you have a Phoenix Down. Because today we’re looking at the worst Final Fantasy outfits of all time. Our countdown includes the awful getups worn by Luso, Tidus, Kuja, Lulu, Ashe, and more! What Final Fantasy outfit do YOU think is the worst? Let us know in the comments!