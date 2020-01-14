Global  

Square Enix delays 'Final Fantasy VII Remake' until April 10th

engadget Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Final Fantasy fans who've been eagerly anticipating Final Fantasy VII Remake will have to bide their time a tad more. The game had been scheduled to arrive on March 3rd, but Square Enix has pushed back the release date by over a month to April 10th.
Recent related news from verified sources

Square Enix delays Final Fantasy VII Remake and Avengers games until later in 2020

Square Enix delays Final Fantasy VII Remake and Avengers games until later in 2020Square Enix has announced delays for two of its most anticipated 2020 games: Final Fantasy VII Remake has been pushed from March 3rd to April 10th, while the...
The Verge

'Marvel's Avengers' game is delayed until September 4th

Final Fantasy VII Remake isn't the only Square Enix game facing delays. Crystal Dynamics has pushed the release of Marvel's Avengers from May 15th to September...
engadget

