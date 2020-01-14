Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Epic says its PC game store now has more than 100 million users

The Verge Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Epic says its PC game store now has more than 100 million usersImage: Epic Games

Epic has some new metrics for the Epic Game Store a little over a year after its launch. The Fortnite developer now says the store has amassed 108 million users, thanks in part to the software doubling as the official PC launcher for the hit battle royale game. That means it’s on par with, and perhaps even larger than, Valve’s competing Steam store, which had 90 million users as of January of last year. (Valve has yet to release a more recent stat.)

But Epic says its PC game store is a success well beyond Fortnite, generating $680 million in revenue thus far. Of that amount, Epic says $251 million represents sales of third-party games, not including any coupons and not including any funding Epic has given to developers as part of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Pokemon Go' Players Spent Nearly $900 Million in 2019

'Pokemon Go' Players Spent Nearly $900 Million in 2019 00:55

 'Pokemon Go' Players Spent Nearly $900 Million in 2019. A report from Sensor Tower says the mobile game generated $894 million. That figure is now the game's highest yearly intake. Compared to 2018, it's a jump of 10 percent in player spending. It's also the most the game has made since...

Recent related videos from verified sources

CCTV shows robber who shot three dead in Thailand shopping mall [Video]CCTV shows robber who shot three dead in Thailand shopping mall

Three people were killed including a two-year-old boy and more injured after a gunman opened fire at a shopping mall in Thailand on Thursday evening (January 9). The masked man burst into the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:25Published

Apple Customers Spent $1.42 Billion in One Week on App Store [Video]Apple Customers Spent $1.42 Billion in One Week on App Store

Apple Reports $1.42 Billion in App Transactions From Last Week of 2019. According to the company, its users spent the money from Christmas Eve to New Years Eve. Compared to the year before, that is..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Say what you will about Epic Game Store exclusives — they work

Say what you will about Epic Game Store exclusives — they workRemember 2019? Yeah, those were the days. I remember it like it was just a couple of weeks ago. Anyway, remember the 2019 Store Wars? And how they were going to...
The Next Web

Conduct your own symphony of beat boxers on iOS/Android, Incredibox now $1

Incredibox is a music app that allows its users to create their own songs using a “merry crew of beatboxers.” Featuring various musical styles and the...
9to5Toys

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.