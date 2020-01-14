|
Charter is shuttering its Spectrum home security service
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
The US telecom giant Charter's sub-brand Spectrum will discontinue its smart home security service, called Spectrum Home Security, in February 2020.
Spectrum Home Security was available to the company's home internet customers and provided them with a package of smart home security equipment — the company's connected...
