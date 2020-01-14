Charter is shuttering its Spectrum home security service

Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

The US telecom giant Charter's sub-brand Spectrum will discontinue its smart home security service, called Spectrum Home Security, in February 2020.



