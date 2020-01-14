Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

HONOR 9X, the latest flagship smartphone by HONOR has been launched in India. The smartphone will be available in midnight black and sapphire blue color variants. And the main highlight of the smartphone will be the first pop-up selfie camera from the brand. HONOR 9X Specifications HONOR 9X ships with a 6.59 inches full view […]



The post Honor 9X Launched In India: Price, Specifications, and Availability appeared first on Fossbytes. 👓 View full article

