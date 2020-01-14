Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Adam Sandler, John Boyega, and Force Ghosts: The Weekend’s Best Star Wars Memes

geek.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Adam Sandler, John Boyega, and Force Ghosts: The Weekend’s Best Star Wars MemesEven as The Rise of Skywalker lags in sales and The Mandalorian wraps up its first season, this weekend nonetheless saw an explosion of Star Wars memes hit social media, some fueled by […]

The post Adam Sandler, John Boyega, and Force Ghosts: The Weekend’s Best Star Wars Memes appeared first on Geek.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Baby Yoda vs Babu Frik [Video]Baby Yoda vs Babu Frik

Its the cutest showdown in history! Today we're pinning two of the most adorable alien's from the Star Wars franchise against each other? Who will come out on top? Who will sip tea? Only this video has..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:23Published

'Star Wars' Wins Third Weekend At The Box Office [Video]'Star Wars' Wins Third Weekend At The Box Office

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" won the domestic box office for a third-straight weekend.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The Force Is Strong With This Adorable and Tiny Star Wars Superfan

Kylo Ren has met his match in an adorable, pint-sized Star Wars fan. Last month, a 4-year-old girl named Indie Galvan from Rosemead, California dressed up as...
E! Online

John Boyega Rips (and Kicks and Punches) Toxic ‘Star Wars’ Fandom

John Boyega Rips (and Kicks and Punches) Toxic ‘Star Wars’ FandomAfter three films and five years, “Star Wars” actor John Boyega is kicking the toxic fandom surrounding the sci-fi film franchise… literally. The actor,...
The Wrap

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.