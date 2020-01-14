Global  

Nintendo World theme park features wearables for life-size video games, more

Tuesday, 14 January 2020
We first heard about the upcoming Nintendo theme park back in 2017. The first of several locations spread across the globe is readying to open its doors in Osaka, Japan, ahead of this summer’s Olympic Games. The Mushroom Kingdom brought to life is excepted to be filled with Nintendo’s iconic characters and even feature a life-size Mario Kart experience. Today, we are getting some details on the Universal Studios theme park courtesy of some new marketing materials and recent press briefing event. Head below for all the details. more…

News video: Super Nintendo World theme park to open in Japan

Super Nintendo World theme park to open in Japan 01:35

 Universal Studios Japan on Tuesday held a global kick-off presentation event for the upcoming "Super Nintendo World" theme park, where video game icon Super Mario and technological gadgets will be heavily featured. Ciara Lee reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Nintendo is building a life-sized theme park at Universal Studios Japan 🇯🇵 [Video]Nintendo is building a life-sized theme park at Universal Studios Japan 🇯🇵

Here we go! Video games are coming to life at Super Nintendo World! 👾

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 00:32Published

Level Up! Universal Studio Japan Unveils Super Nintendo World Theme Park [Video]Level Up! Universal Studio Japan Unveils Super Nintendo World Theme Park

The video game world comes into the real world as Universal Studios Japan Introduced Super Nintendo World Theme Park! Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Watch the First Trailer for Super Nintendo World Theme Park

Watch the First Trailer for Super Nintendo World Theme ParkTheme parks take a long time to make. You literally have to build a functioning little community here in the real world. When Nintendo announced it was...
geek.com Also reported by •engadget

Nintendo is building a life-size video game theme park in Japan, where visitors will compete against each other and visit familiar Super Mario locations

Nintendo is building a life-size video game theme park in Japan, where visitors will compete against each other and visit familiar Super Mario locations· *Nintendo is building a theme park at Universal Studios in Osaka, Japan which it claims will be a "life-sized, living video game."* · *"Super Nintendo...
Business Insider

