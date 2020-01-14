Nintendo World theme park features wearables for life-size video games, more

Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

We first heard about the upcoming Nintendo theme park back in 2017. The first of several locations spread across the globe is readying to open its doors in Osaka, Japan, ahead of this summer’s Olympic Games. The Mushroom Kingdom brought to life is excepted to be filled with Nintendo’s iconic characters and even feature a life-size Mario Kart experience. Today, we are getting some details on the Universal Studios theme park courtesy of some new marketing materials and recent press briefing event. Head below for all the details. more…



