'Marvel's Avengers' game is delayed until September 4th Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Final Fantasy VII Remake isn't the only Square Enix game facing delays. Crystal Dynamics has pushed the release of Marvel's Avengers from May 15th to September 4th. The extra months will allow more time for "fine tuning and polishing the game so th... 👓 View full article

