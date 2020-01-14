Global  

'Marvel's Avengers' game is delayed until September 4th

engadget Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Final Fantasy VII Remake isn't the only Square Enix game facing delays. Crystal Dynamics has pushed the release of Marvel's Avengers from May 15th to September 4th. The extra months will allow more time for "fine tuning and polishing the game so th...
'Marvel's Avengers' video game is officially delayed until fall 2020

It's time to check your expectations if you were hype for the May 15 arrival of Marvel's Avengers. It's going to need a little more time. In a message shared...
