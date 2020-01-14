Global  

Apple releases Xcode 11.3.1 update for developers

9to5Mac Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Apple has just released Xcode 11.3.1 for developers — the tool used to create iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS apps. This week’s update features overall improvements and bug fixes, including enhancements to compile Swift files.

