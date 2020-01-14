Global  

Zhiyun’s Smooth 4 gimbal can focus and zoom pull for $103 (Reg. $130)

9to5Toys Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
KuxiuDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Zhiyun Smooth 4 3-Axis Smartphone Gimbal for *$103.20 shipped* when you use the code *FYSCJENB* at checkout. Down from its $130 or so going rate, this is one of the best deals that we’ve tracked all-time. This gimbal is great for stabilizing your smartphone or GoPro while recording video, thanks to the included mounts. You’ll net focus pulling and zooming capabilities with the Smooth 4, along with passthrough charging. This lets you hook a portable battery up to the Smooth 4, and then plug your smartphone into the gimbal to charge both devices at once. This kit also comes with the GoPro adapter plus counterweight, making sure you have everything needed to get going. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

