Google Phone 43 preps ability to record phone calls, save voicemails [APK Insight] Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

When having any particularly important conversation, whether a professional interview or meeting, or just a meaningful conversation with a loved one, it can be a good idea to record it for posterity. Google already has recording in-person conversations down through their recent Recorder app, but phone conversations are a bit more difficult.



A teardown of Google Phone 43 has revealed that the Pixel series’ default dialer app may be gaining the ability to record phone calls.



more…



The post Google Phone 43 preps ability to record phone calls, save voicemails [APK Insight] appeared first on 9to5Google. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Google may soon let you record phone calls on Android I’m pretty sure most of have wished we could record our phone calls at one point or the other. I often interview people over the phone, and it’s annoying to...

The Next Web 3 hours ago



Google Phone app could add support for call recording, code suggests Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge Code added in the latest version of the Google Phone app suggests that it could support native call recording in...

The Verge 12 hours ago





Tweets about this