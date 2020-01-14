Global  

Google Phone 43 preps ability to record phone calls, save voicemails [APK Insight]

Tuesday, 14 January 2020
When having any particularly important conversation, whether a professional interview or meeting, or just a meaningful conversation with a loved one, it can be a good idea to record it for posterity. Google already has recording in-person conversations down through their recent Recorder app, but phone conversations are a bit more difficult.

A teardown of Google Phone 43 has revealed that the Pixel series’ default dialer app may be gaining the ability to record phone calls.

