The creator of 'Final Fantasy' just delayed its two biggest games of the year

Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

· *Square Enix has delayed "Final Fantasy" and "Marvel's Avengers," two of its biggest upcoming games of 2020.*

· "Final Fantasy VII Remake" will be delayed from March 3 to April 10. "Marvel's Avengers" has been delayed from May 15 to September 4.

· Square Enix has delayed some of its major releases in the past to ensure the... · *Square Enix has delayed "Final Fantasy" and "Marvel's Avengers," two of its biggest upcoming games of 2020.*· "Final Fantasy VII Remake" will be delayed from March 3 to April 10. "Marvel's Avengers" has been delayed from May 15 to September 4.· Square Enix has delayed some of its major releases in the past to ensure the 👓 View full article

