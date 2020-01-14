Global  

The creator of 'Final Fantasy' just delayed its two biggest games of the year

Business Insider Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
The creator of 'Final Fantasy' just delayed its two biggest games of the year· *Square Enix has delayed "Final Fantasy" and "Marvel's Avengers," two of its biggest upcoming games of 2020.*
· "Final Fantasy VII Remake" will be delayed from March 3 to April 10. "Marvel's Avengers" has been delayed from May 15 to September 4.
· Square Enix has delayed some of its major releases in the past to ensure the...
News video: The Worst Final Fantasy Outfits Ever

The Worst Final Fantasy Outfits Ever 10:20

 We hope you have a Phoenix Down. Because today we’re looking at the worst Final Fantasy outfits of all time. Our countdown includes the awful getups worn by Luso, Tidus, Kuja, Lulu, Ashe, and more! What Final Fantasy outfit do YOU think is the worst? Let us know in the comments!

Square Enix delays Final Fantasy VII Remake and Avengers games until later in 2020

Square Enix delays Final Fantasy VII Remake and Avengers games until later in 2020Square Enix has announced delays for two of its most anticipated 2020 games: Final Fantasy VII Remake has been pushed from March 3rd to April 10th, while the...
The Verge

