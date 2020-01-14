The creator of 'Final Fantasy' just delayed its two biggest games of the year
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () · *Square Enix has delayed "Final Fantasy" and "Marvel's Avengers," two of its biggest upcoming games of 2020.*
· "Final Fantasy VII Remake" will be delayed from March 3 to April 10. "Marvel's Avengers" has been delayed from May 15 to September 4.
· Square Enix has delayed some of its major releases in the past to ensure the...
We hope you have a Phoenix Down. Because today we’re looking at the worst Final Fantasy outfits of all time. Our countdown includes the awful getups worn by Luso, Tidus, Kuja, Lulu, Ashe, and more! What Final Fantasy outfit do YOU think is the worst? Let us know in the comments!